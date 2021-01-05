iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,821,000 after acquiring an additional 716,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after acquiring an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,342,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,427,000 after acquiring an additional 220,181 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,078,000 after purchasing an additional 186,120 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.36. 40,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,528. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

