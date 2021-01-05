iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for 1.1% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,621,000 after buying an additional 1,823,668 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,253,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 308,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after acquiring an additional 100,028 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,711,000 after purchasing an additional 92,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.45. The company had a trading volume of 42,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,389. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.19. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $157.92.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

