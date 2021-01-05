iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.82

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.82 and last traded at $48.82, with a volume of 9198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.07.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 519.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,813 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

