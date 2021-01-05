iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.56. 255,195 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 212,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 678,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,583 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $299,000.

