iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) were up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.40. Approximately 152,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 283,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter.

