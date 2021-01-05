iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Reduced by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,262,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,068 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,820 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24.

