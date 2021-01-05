IRISnet (IRIS) Price Hits $0.0392 on Major Exchanges

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $36.83 million and $3.16 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IRISnet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00028696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00119120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00210970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.43 or 0.00493335 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00257904 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017610 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,002,017,271 coins and its circulating supply is 939,625,783 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.