IOTA (MIOTA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $70.01 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. IOTA has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $70.01 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00065325 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000047 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000147 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

