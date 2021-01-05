ION Price Up 37.4% This Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ION has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $217,892.89 and approximately $15.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016642 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,491,610 coins and its circulating supply is 13,591,610 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.