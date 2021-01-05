iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (IOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:IOM opened at GBX 320 ($4.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £349.80 million and a P/E ratio of 31.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 321.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 335.14. iomart Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 219.50 ($2.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 409 ($5.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In other iomart Group plc (IOM.L) news, insider Ian Steele acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £31,000 ($40,501.70). Also, insider Reece Donovan acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £10,237.50 ($13,375.36).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of iomart Group plc (IOM.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

iomart Group plc (IOM.L) Company Profile

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

