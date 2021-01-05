Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INVH. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,044,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,223,000 after acquiring an additional 192,384 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,150,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,825,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,099,000 after purchasing an additional 986,550 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

