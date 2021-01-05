Investors Purchase High Volume of Eversource Energy Call Options (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 836 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,227% compared to the average daily volume of 63 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 98.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,571,000 after buying an additional 1,156,239 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,831,000 after buying an additional 769,905 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 185.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,089,000 after buying an additional 367,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 388.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 390,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after buying an additional 310,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.