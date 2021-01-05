Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,721 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 300% compared to the average volume of 930 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 654.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 17,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

