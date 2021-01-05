Investors Buy High Volume of 500.com Call Options (NYSE:WBAI)

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,529 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,014% compared to the average daily volume of 227 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBAI. ValuEngine cut 500.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded 500.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

500.com stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. 500.com has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $416.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter.

500.com Company Profile

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

