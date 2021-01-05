Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.14. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.57.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $201.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.45 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. Analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 18,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.