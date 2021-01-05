Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.66

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.66 and traded as high as $3.96. Invesco Senior Income Trust shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 543,333 shares traded.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
