Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.66

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.66 and traded as high as $3.96. Invesco Senior Income Trust shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 543,333 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,147,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,439,000 after buying an additional 196,816 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.