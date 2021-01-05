Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
VMO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.92. 70,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,318. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $13.03.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
