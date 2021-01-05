Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.73% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGHY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,941,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 19,593 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGHY opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73.

