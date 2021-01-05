Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.45

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.45 and traded as high as $10.75. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 443,893 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 602,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $5,629,373.20. Insiders purchased a total of 812,295 shares of company stock worth $7,777,285 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $606,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 79.3% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 161,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 71,649 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 47.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 55,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 170,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 60,999 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

