Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $74.62

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.62 and traded as high as $77.43. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $76.92, with a volume of 34,244 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $74.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $998,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

