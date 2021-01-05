Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 50,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,570. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.