Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.39 and last traded at $26.32. Approximately 3,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 4,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the second quarter worth about $657,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 45,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 308.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 65,796 shares during the last quarter.

