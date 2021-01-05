Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invacare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. Invacare has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.67.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $211.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Invacare will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invacare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invacare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Invacare by 3.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invacare by 0.5% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 880,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invacare by 5.0% during the third quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 131,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

