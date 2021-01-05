Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to announce $1.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.96 billion. Intuit reported sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $8.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.14 billion to $10.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.00.

NASDAQ INTU remained flat at $$371.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,428. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.73. Intuit has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $387.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,837,643,000 after buying an additional 916,632 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after acquiring an additional 99,012 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,509,000 after acquiring an additional 66,772 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Intuit by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after acquiring an additional 239,842 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

