Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC raised Intertape Polymer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.50 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $21.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

