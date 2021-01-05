InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of IIPZF stock remained flat at $$10.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.24.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

