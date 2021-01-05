Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $1,943,680.00.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $1,949,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $876,528.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $836,208.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $854,496.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $1,711,797.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 16,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $908,073.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 5,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $316,240.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,511 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $846,280.16.

On Monday, November 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $833,608.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 8,100 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $435,861.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $62.95.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 657.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth $1,782,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth $9,168,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. 15.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

