Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

NASDAQ:ITRG opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. Integra Resources has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.61.

Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Integra Resources in the third quarter worth about $194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Integra Resources during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,340,000.

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

