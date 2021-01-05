Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

NYSE IBP traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $104.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,524. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.66 and its 200-day moving average is $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $121.67.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.79 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $1,932,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,664.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,188.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,121 shares of company stock valued at $7,866,850 over the last ninety days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 58.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 715,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,832,000 after buying an additional 263,740 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Installed Building Products by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,059,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,632,000 after buying an additional 161,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,591,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,390,000 after buying an additional 126,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Installed Building Products by 392.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 109,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $9,654,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

