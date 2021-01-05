Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC) traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84.97 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 82 ($1.07). 90,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 135,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.50 ($1.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of £55.74 million and a P/E ratio of 29.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX 1.84 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspiration Healthcare Group plc will post 478.6502938 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%.

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as Unique+ CFM, a wireless electroencephalography monitoring device; a nasal continuous positive airway pressure (nCPAP) device for treating infants, as well as a range of breathing circuits under the Inspire nCPAP name; inspiration air/oxygen blenders; and Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming used in initial stabilization of preterm infants.

