Insider Selling: The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) President Sells 128,535 Shares of Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.29. 2,958,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $61.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,635,000 after purchasing an additional 424,647 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

