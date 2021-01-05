Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $19,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,482.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $24,550.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $21,830.00.

On Monday, November 16th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $20,250.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $35,760.00.

On Monday, October 12th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $80,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.24. 193,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,438. The stock has a market cap of $496.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RAPT. ValuEngine raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,564,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 3,870.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

