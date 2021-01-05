Insider Selling: ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $6.13 on Monday, hitting $357.67. The stock had a trading volume of 474,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $373.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.79.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 114.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

