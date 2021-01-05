Ink Trading Up 76% This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $476,514.13 and approximately $122,881.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ink has traded 76% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000727 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00029953 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00125534 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00267326 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.82 or 0.00521146 BTC.
- InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00272555 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018703 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00050660 BTC.
Ink Token Profile
Buying and Selling Ink
Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.