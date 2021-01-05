Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.68 ($32.56).

Infineon Technologies AG has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

