India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Price Up 7.1%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 2,041,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,455,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

In other India Globalization Capital news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of India Globalization Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 828,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of India Globalization Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

