Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) (LON:IOG) Shares Gap Up to $13.20

Shares of Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) (LON:IOG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.20, but opened at $13.75. Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 189,283 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.92, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.11. The stock has a market cap of £67.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83.

Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) Company Profile (LON:IOG)

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the development of hydrocarbons. The company 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, and Abbeydale; and 100% interests in Harvey and Redwell properties in the North Sea.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.