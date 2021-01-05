Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.95

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 100208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Several research analysts have commented on IMPUY shares. Renaissance Capital raised Impala Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

