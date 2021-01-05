Ignis Trading 3.9% Higher This Week (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Ignis has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Ignis token can now be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Coinbit, STEX and Upbit. Ignis has a market cap of $24.71 million and $2.59 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00029834 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00304215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00122226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.00506191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00049556 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00268100 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017995 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, STEX, Bittrex, Upbit and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

