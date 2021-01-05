Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) shot up 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $4.02. 339,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 286,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDRA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a market cap of $141.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $160,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar bought 69,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $127,292.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 22,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 68,429 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

