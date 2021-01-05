Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Iconix Brand Group stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Iconix Brand Group has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.28.

Get Iconix Brand Group alerts:

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The brand management company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.46 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iconix Brand Group stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the brand management company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 4.22% of Iconix Brand Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Iconix Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconix Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.