ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Shares of ICLR opened at $192.02 on Tuesday. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $215.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 1.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,881,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,826,000 after acquiring an additional 57,412 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in ICON Public by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,107,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,517,000 after acquiring an additional 246,317 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 87,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in ICON Public during the third quarter worth about $15,930,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in ICON Public by 4.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

