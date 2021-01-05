iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Trading Up 16.2%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s share price was up 16.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 23,933,301 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 21,087,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in iBio by 607.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 245,561 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of iBio by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iBio by 931.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 280,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iBio by 36.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 51,914 shares during the period.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

