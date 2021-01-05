IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $197.00

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $197.00 and last traded at $191.40, with a volume of 940025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $194.50.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.94.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

