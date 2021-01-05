Hyperion Price Tops $0.0662 on Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bibox and Bgogo. Hyperion has a total market cap of $28.56 million and approximately $16,939.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00126607 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00254820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.00522839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00281318 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018156 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,580,000 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, CoinExchange, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.