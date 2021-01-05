Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.25.

NASDAQ HYFM opened at $58.92 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $60.49.

There is no company description available for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc

