Hydro Protocol (HOT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $210,297.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DDEX, Bgogo and Ethfinex. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $210,297.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00037441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00342340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00025383 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, OKEx and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

