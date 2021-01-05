Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a tender rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.03.

Shares of TSE HSE opened at C$6.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.51. The company has a market cap of C$6.46 billion and a PE ratio of -0.56. Husky Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.21 and a 52-week high of C$10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Husky Energy Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -2.41%.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

