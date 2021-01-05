HUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, HUSD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC on major exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $197.11 million and approximately $114.12 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00045459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00039255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.82 or 0.00356244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00024856 BTC.

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 197,577,207 tokens. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

