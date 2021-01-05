Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humanigen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of benznidazole, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Humanigen Inc., formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Brisbane, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of Humanigen stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14).

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $486,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,469,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,901,004.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 133,200 shares of company stock worth $2,434,802 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $1,046,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

